Menu of the month: Stream by The Connaught Bar

While maintaining the same set of 10 drinks throughout the entire lifespan of the menu, it will follow one recipe from April to October, at which point the drinks will be tweaked.

Each cocktail will maintain its DNA, but some ingredients will be replaced and reworked according to the changing seasons and new ideas from the team.

Connaught Martini

If the modern cocktail world had an iconic silhouette, like Michael Jordan dunking a basketball, it would probably be a Connaught bartender with mixing glass raised above head long-pouring a Dry Martini.

“Once in the bar, a service such as The Connaught Martini with the trolley adds magic to the entire place and brings excitement across the room,” says director of mixology Ago Perrone.

Assistant director of mixology Giorgio Bargiani continues: “In today’s digitalised space, having such a hallmark ritual is crucial. While The Connaught Martini and the high-pour in front of the guest on the trolley is an experience that will always belong to our bar and finds its best expression within this room and atmosphere, it’s also something that we can play with in many creative ways through digital content and events around the world.”

Christian Banfield

Gin or vodka, blend of dry vermouths, selection of aromatic bitters

Magnus

Brugal 1888 rum, Martini Ambrato vermouth, homemade coffee liquor, lavender honey, Piña Colada foam

Stem

Courvoisier VSOP cognac infused with argan oil, Michter’s rye whiskey, Acqua Bianca, Persian cordial, Hundred Hills new make wine, coriander bitters

BRB

Patrón Silver tequila, Ilegal mezcal, Lutèce aperitif, melon liqueur, melon water, paprika seeds