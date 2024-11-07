Menu of the month: Handshake Speakeasy

Named The World’s Best Bar in this year's 50 Best, Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy is distinguished by its high-end cocktails and secret bar concept.

The bar was born in 2018 and since opening has aimed to provide visitors with the most innovative cocktails in the city, combined with an intimate and relaxed atmosphere. Inspired by the Prohibition era, the bar hosts 32 seats in its upper deck, with 50 seats in the basement bar, using glassware imported from Japan.

Hidden in the Colonia Juarez neighbourhood, at first glance Handshake Speakeasy’s drinks list is minimalist, but given that co-owner and head bartender Eric van Beek uses advanced culinary techniques in prep, each drink is more complex than meets the eye, often taking 48 hours to craft from start to finish.

Before going to the table, a drink passes through three filters: the bartender, the bar back who moves it to the service line, and the floor staff who test before delivering. If anyone notices an error, they go back to it again. There’s also an on-site laboratory, with lab manager Yiyi Aparicio at the helm, hidden at the heart of the bar where the team experiments daily.

Peanut Butter Jelly

Belvedere Vodka, peanut butter raspberry, Cocchi Rosa, Dave’s PBJ Sandwich

Technique: Start by distilling vodka with peanut butter. Afterwards, infuse this with raspberries and mix the infusion with raspberry cordial, some rose vermouth, a touch of raspberry vinegar and salt. This is served with a PBJ sandwich from Esencia bakery.

Olive Oil Gimlet

Arette Blanco Suave, olive oil, apple, aperitif wine

Matcha Martini

Arette Blanco Suave, mezcal, matcha tea, Cocchi Americano, coconut, crème de menthe

Earl Grey

Portofino Gin, Earl Grey tea, bergamot, lemongrass, Nami Sake