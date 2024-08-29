Suntory completes renovation of its Hakushu Distillery

Suntory Spirits has announced the completion of the renewal of its Hakushu Distillery that commenced last year.

Also known as the Mountain Forest Distillery, the newly upgraded Yamanashi prefecture distillery has introduced floor malting and yeast cultivation processes to improve the quality of its new make whisky output.

Alongside whisky-making improvements, the updated facility features an enhanced visitor experience complete with a newly constructed bridge that connects the visitor centre to a bird sanctuary, and a new restaurant.

A new distillery tour will launch on 20 September.

Hakushu Distillery was established in 1973 at the foot of Mount Kaikomagatake in the Japanese Southern Alps and celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.