Menu of the month: Biomes of Brazil by Sub Astor

The continuation of this idea aims to showcase the diverse ingredients of Brazil across its six biomes – Amazon, Caatinga, Cerrado, Atlantic Forest, Pampa and Pantanal.
The new menu features 12 cocktails created by the bar’s team, led by manager Alex Sepulchro and director Fabio La Pietra. It is divided into two sections: Biomes of Brazil and Sub Classics – popular drinks from menus gone by.
Pantanal
Truly representing the Pantanal biome is the ingredient pequí. Commonly used in a form of oil for its anti-inflammatory benefits, it’s an aromatic fruit with a distinct citrusy and cheesy flavour.
Awamori, sake, chamomile, sweet potato, champagne acid, pequi, tomato water
Method: All ingredients are combined, clarified and batched
Amazonia
Gin, amaro bianco, guava nectar, falernum, rhubarb, chlorophyll, mastruz butter
Cerrado
Tequila, bacuri, coconut oil, pink bourbon cold brew
Mata Atlantica
Pear brandy, bourbon, cambuci cordial, orange bitter