Menu of the month: Biomes of Brazil by Sub Astor

For 15 years Sub Astor has been a popular spot in São Paolo. Over that time the bar has welcomed some of the industry’s biggest names to conduct guest shifts and its latest menu is the sixth edition of its Biomes of Brazil concept.

The continuation of this idea aims to showcase the diverse ingredients of Brazil across its six biomes – Amazon, Caatinga, Cerrado, Atlantic Forest, Pampa and Pantanal.

The new menu features 12 cocktails created by the bar’s team, led by manager Alex Sepulchro and director Fabio La Pietra. It is divided into two sections: Biomes of Brazil and Sub Classics – popular drinks from menus gone by.

Pantanal

Truly representing the Pantanal biome is the ingredient pequí. Commonly used in a form of oil for its anti-inflammatory benefits, it’s an aromatic fruit with a distinct citrusy and cheesy flavour.

Awamori, sake, chamomile, sweet potato, champagne acid, pequi, tomato water

Method: All ingredients are combined, clarified and batched

Amazonia

Gin, amaro bianco, guava nectar, falernum, rhubarb, chlorophyll, mastruz butter

Cerrado

Tequila, bacuri, coconut oil, pink bourbon cold brew

Mata Atlantica

Pear brandy, bourbon, cambuci cordial, orange bitter