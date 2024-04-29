Buffalo Trace launches central London visitor centre

Buffalo Trace Distillery has announced the opening of a central London visitor centre, the distillery’s first official home outside of Kentucky.

The 2,000-square-foot space in London’s Covent Garden will feature two bars holding whiskey tastings and a retail space.

“Opening Buffalo Trace Distillery London is a momentous occasion for our Distillery and we are thrilled to bring our experience to the United Kingdom,” said Jake Wenz, chief executive and president at Buffalo Trace Distillery.

“At Buffalo Trace Distillery London, we’ll offer a space for spirits novices and lovers to learn more about a whiskey type they are perhaps less familiar with - bourbon.

“Our aim is to inspire visitors to broaden their palates, and perhaps their cocktails, and we’re hopeful after learning about bourbon and tasting it, they will add it to their drink list.”

The whiskey experience will guide guests through the history of America’s oldest continuously operating distillery, culminating in one of two tasting experiences.

Taste of the Trace, a tasting of three expressions from Buffalo Trace Distillery’s core product lineup: Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Sazerac Rye, Bourbon Cream, and Tradition & Change, featuring a selection of Buffalo Trace Distillery’s premium expression lineup, including White Dog Mash #1, Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Eagle Rare 10-Year-Old, E.H. Taylor Small Batch.

Reservations for tasting can be made via BuffaloTraceDistillery.co.uk.

Buffalo Trace London will open its doors at 32-33 Long Acre, Covent Garden, on 6 May 2024.