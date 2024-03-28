Mirror Hospitality Expo returns to Bratislava

The Mirror Hospitality Expo, created by the team behind Mirror Bar, has announced its return to Bratislava for its second year.

The event will take play on 7 and 8 May 2024 and feature a blend of seminars and masterclasses alongside guest shifts, market showcases from local Slovakian brands, and food and drinks tastings.

“Creating the Mirror Hospitality Expo has been an incredible journey for me and our dedicated team at Mirror Bar,” said Stanislav Harcinik, co-host Mirror Hospitality Expo.

“Our love and passion for the bar industry, coupled with our experiences visiting similar events worldwide, inspired us to bring something exceptional to Europe and Slovakia.

“We are deeply passionate about the event and feel privileged to contribute to the growth and success of Slovakian bar culture. Our ultimate goal is to showcase the best of our region to the world, and we’re excited to welcome our guests to Bratislava for the second year of the bar show for more exciting seminars, takeovers and tastings.”

A number of talents from global bartending have been confirmed for guest shifts, seminars and masterclasses including, Benji Cavagna from 1930 Milan, Rodrigo Urraca from Handshake Speakeasy, Martin Siska from Scarfes Bar, Timo Janse from Flying Dutchmen, and Cassandra Eichhoff from the European Bartender School.

The expo has been created by Bratislava’s Mirror Bar which first appeared on The World’s 50 Best Bars extended list in 2023, securing the 90th spot.