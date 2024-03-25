Edrington and Beam Suntory end UK distribution agreement

Edrington and Beam Suntory have announced that their distribution agreement in the UK will be coming to an end on 31 January 2025.

After that date, Beam Suntory will establish its own commercial route top market within the UK and Edrington UK will focus exclusively on the distribution of Edrington’s spirits portfolio.

“Firstly, my sincere thanks to the entire team at Edrington UK, with whom we have partnered so closely for so many years, for their outstanding work on our portfolio in the UK,” said Nick Temperley, Beam Suntory’s managing director for UK & Ireland.

“It will be an absolute privilege to build the new Beam Suntory UK business. We have strong premium brands and we intend to create a diverse, world-class team anchored in London with capabilities in Scotland and across the country.

“We see significant potential in the UK. It is a very large and sophisticated spirits market and home to many of the world’s best retailers, bars and restaurants. We look forward to partnering with them from February next year."

The announcement marks the end of a 25 year partnership in the UK, which in 2021 transitioned from the joint venture of Edrington-Beam Suntory UK (formerly Maxxium UK) to a third-party distribution partnership

“Edrington’s strategy of focusing on ultra-premium spirits in world cities has strengthened our brands and our performance,” said Aristotelis Baroutsis, Edrington’s regional managing director for EMEIA.

“The UK is our home market, and this is the right moment for us to deepen our focus on the potential for ultra-premium spirits and in particular, for our leading brand, The Macallan.”