Sazerac acquires Buzzballz

US-based drinks group Sazerac has announced the purchase of ready-to-drink cocktail brand Buzzballz for an undisclosed fee.

Created in 2009 as part of founder Merrillee Kick’s master’s degree thesis project, Buzzballz have been American RTD cocktail category.

“Merrilee and the team at Buzzballz have created incredible brands and we are both honoured and excited to partner together to take them to the next level,” said Sazerac chief executive and president, Jake Wenz.

“Merrilee's creativity, commitment to quality and drive is inspiring. Buzzballz is truly one-of-a-kind and we can't wait to help spread the products to more consumers all over the world.”

Kick will stay on as the brand’s chief executive following the acquisition.

“As a trailblazer in the ready-to-drink space, we have received many inquiries to acquire the company, however, Sazerac matched our innovative culture and spirit best,” said Kick.

“They are a partner we can continue to grow with internationally, as well as expand our existing distribution footprint in the USA. We are excited about our future growth opportunities from the synergies we will create together."