Diageo to appoint new chair of the board

Drinks group Diageo has announced that current non-executive director, Sir John Manzoni, will be appointed chair of the board upon the retirement of current chair Javier Ferrán.

Sir Manzoni, who was formerly the chief executive of the UK Civil Service from 2014 to 2020, joined the Diageo board in October 2020 and will assume the chair position on or around 5 February 2025.

Prior to joining the UK Civil Service, he was previously a non-executive director at SAB Miller from 2004 to 2015.

“It will be a privilege to take on this role and to succeed Javier, whose leadership and acumen have been so valuable to our business and to Board colleagues,” said Sir Manzoni.

“Since joining the Board, I have been continually impressed by the growth potential of the organisation, the quality of our brands, and the dedication and high standards of Diageo colleagues around the world.

“Diageo has an unrivalled portfolio, a global footprint and world-leading capabilities, and I look forward to supporting the executive team to ensure that we deliver on our potential.”

Ferrán joined the Diageo board in July 2016 and was appointed chair on the 1 January 2017.

“It has been a true privilege to lead Diageo’s Board during a period in which we have achieved significant growth, reshaped our portfolio and geographic footprint, and navigated widespread global volatility,” said Ferrán.

“I look forward to working with John, the Board and all my Diageo colleagues to ensure a smooth transition over the coming months.”