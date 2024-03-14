Eating and drinking out remains a priority for Britons despite economic pressures

Two-thirds of British adults say that eating and drinking out is still a priority for them despite the cost-of-living crisis according to new research from Zonal in partnership with CGA by NIQ and UKHospitality.

This figure rises to 71% for adults aged 65 and above.

“Despite a squeeze on spending, hospitality is and remains an integral part of Britain’s social life, with socialising with friends and celebrating special moments, topping the list of consumers priorities when it comes to eating and drinking out,” said Tim Chapman, chief commercial officer at Zonal.

“Delivering special experiences that can’t be recreated at home and consistently delivering on the fundamentals of hospitality is key to encouraging repeat visits and driving loyalty.

“This is easier said than done, but operators who invest in their teams and the technology that is needed to smooth workflows and increase efficiencies, will ultimately reap the rewards.”

The survey of more than 5,000 adults also revealed that three-quarters of Britons believe hospitality deserves government support and two-thirds believed that hospitality plays an important role in their local community.

“We can clearly see from this new research the support and affection people have for hospitality and that they recognise the vital role venues play at the heart of their communities and high streets,” said Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality.

“We have proven time and time again that with the right support in place, even when times are at their toughest, we have the creativity and commitment to invest in local areas, create jobs and drive growth right across the country.

“So our message to Government, backed by three-quarters of the public, is to support hospitality or risk more businesses having to close their doors.”