Thirty years of Prowein

The powerhouse of the world’s wine shows returns to Düsseldorf for its 30th anniversary from Sunday 10 March.

With around 5,700 exhibitors due to fill the halls of Messe Düsseldorf, Prowein will once again be the biggest wine fair in the global calendar.

As well as 13 halls of wines and spirits exhibitors, a full programme of lectures and seminars is set for the three-day event, covering everything from climate change to regional masterclasses. There will be talks on the use of robotics and AI in viticulture while, in addition to Prowein’s Trend Forums (Prowein, Prospirits, urban gastronomy), guided tastings and keynote speeches will also take place at many exhibitor stands.

For 2024 Prowein’s spirits presence will be bigger than ever. Two halls will be entirely dedicated to spirits, called Same but Different and Prospirits, and will offer a comprehensive coverage of the global industry.

“This is why we come in now and create a brand new world where everything revolves around spirits: Prospirits. Hall 5 – right next to the Same but Different Hall 7.0 – will become the hub for spirits from throughout the world,” explains Nicole Funke, senior project manager of Prospirits and the trend show Same but Different.

Once again sustainability will be an important theme running throughout the show and the International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA) will be represented for the first time. IWCA is an alliance of nearly 50 leading wine producing companies, and 139 wineries from all over the world; its co-founders are Familia Torres (Spain) and Jackson Family Wines (California, US).

The central goal of the NGO formed in 2019 is the reduction of carbon emissions and development of a global decarbonisation standard. The IWCA Certification is already acknowledged around the world and the organisation is making a substantial contribution to reducing the carbon footprint.

For a wine and spirits trade show to be celebrating its 30th birthday is an impressive milestone. Not only is Prowein the biggest trade event in the calendar by number of exhibitors, the constantly evolving programme of speakers and themes ensures the event stays relevant to the trade year on year.