John Glaser announces departure from Compass Box

Compass Box founder and whisky maker John Glaser has announced he will be stepping down from the business after 23 years.

In a statement Glaser said: “After an extraordinary 23-year journey, I’ve made the decision to step away from Compass Box.”

“The decision wasn’t an easy one, but I firmly believe that now is the right time to pass on the reins to the new management and embark on fresh endeavours in my career.

“As I embark on this new chapter, please know that my love for the Compass Box brand goes beyond reason. I will continue to champion and support Compass Box as a devoted fan, advocate, and shareholder. I am confident that the brand will continue to flourish and evolve.”

Since Glaser launched Compass Box in 2000, the company has been instrumental in reinventing the blended Scotch category.

In October, the brand ranked number five in the Drinks International World’s Most Admired Whiskies 2023.

Glaser will formerly depart from his current position within the company in May.

“We owe a great debt of gratitude to John,” said Compass Box chief exec Maurice Doyle.

“His vision, creativity and commitment have been instrumental in shaping Compass Box into what it is today. It’s a testament to John’s legacy and to our talented team that Compass Box continues to go from strength to strength.”