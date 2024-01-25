Yann Bouvignies to leave Scarfes Bar

Yann Bouvignies is to leave Scarfes at Rosewood London to undertake a new role as director of bars at Rosewood Amsterdam.

The head of mixology leaves Rosewood London at the end of this week, joining his new team on March 1st.

His promotion comes after eight years at the Holborn-based hotel, working closely with the group’s European area director of bars, Martin Siska (Class Bar Manager of the Year 2018).

Bouvignies played an instrumental role in positioning Scarfes Bar on the international bar scene, most recently culminating in the bar placing No.41 on the list of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023.

Since joining in 2016, Bouvignies’s role evolved to co-lead Rosewood London’s cocktail creativity and beverage programme development, with a promotion to head bartender in 2018 and head of mixology coming in 2022.

In 2023, the pair celebrated Scarfes Bar’s tenth anniversary with the launch of the current cocktail menu: 10, which featured ten new cocktails and ten of guests’ favourites from years gone by, as well as an international takeover series, visiting ten of the best bars around the world.

He has also assisted in wider openings across the group including the reopening of Rosewood Le Guanahani in St Barth and assisted Siska in international training at other Rosewood properties including Hotel de Crillon in Paris and Rosewood Baha Mar in Nassau.