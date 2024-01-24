Diageo launches open call to improve water usage

Diageo has announced an open innovation call for improvements that will lessen and more effectively manage water usage across five areas of its global supply chain.

As part of Diageo Sustainable Solutions, which began in 2020, the innovation challenge seeks to improving “water efficiency in Diageo’s own operations and those of its manufacturing suppliers”, maximise “value of Diageo’s waste streams”, minimize “the climate and water risks of the ingredients Diageo sources and uses”, improve “water efficiency in agricultural operations, and improve “water use across the hospitality sector”.

“Water is our most important resource at Diageo for our communities, our operations and our products,” said Ewan Andrew, president of global supply and procurement and chief sustainability officer.

“Diageo Sustainable Solutions gives us a unique opportunity to search far and wide externally to connect with fast moving innovators who can challenge our status quo and scale their technology.”

This is the fourth round of challenges that Diageo has issued, with currently 14 pilots active across the company from previous ESG challenges regarding packaging, agriculture and carbon.

“Our Diageo Sustainable Solutions programme gives us the unique opportunity to work closely with innovators and start ups in a collaborative way to test their technology within our supply chain,” said John Cant, head of Diageo Sustainable Solutions.

“We will give successful innovators the platform to pilot, the investment to scale it if successful at pilot, and throughout the process we’ll support the innovators with our expertise and resources for success.”

Applications are open until 20 March 2024, with applicants from around the world able to apply to Diageo Sustainable Solution for their proposals to be reviewed by the internal sustainability team.

Successful applicant will be invited to a Select Committee to present their innovation, the technology can be used or trialled in other companies, there is no exclusivity to working with Diageo.

