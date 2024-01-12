Brands Report 2024: American Whiskey

­This sector is nothing if not consistent, as evidenced by the minimal change in the bestsellers.

Maker’s Mark has retained its spot as the bestselling American whiskey brand in the world’s best bars. Under the in­fluence of Beam Suntory, Maker’s Mark has increased not only its volumes but its presence in the on-trade. Of the 100 bars polled, the instantly recognisable brown square bottle with red wax seal was declared the number one bestselling American whiskey in more than 10%, while it was a top three in almost half.

Historically, Maker’s Mark is the top-performing brand in this section having topped the list five times overall ahead of Bulleit, the Diageo brand which is once again the runner-up. However, Bulleit is the in-form brand, having been in the top two every year since 2016.

Consistency is the theme for American whiskey. The only brand promoted to the bestselling list this year is Four Roses in 10th, and last year saw its first absence from the ranking since 2015, which highlights the power of brand loyalty in this category.

The favourite to break apart the power couple atop the list is Michter’s.

Since making its debut in 2016, the Kentucky-based brand has experienced a consistent rise on the bestselling list to break into the podium for the first time this year. And having won Bartender’s Choice and topped the trending list, it’s clearly the in-vogue whiskey brand.

Looking closer at the top trending list, it’s the premium brands which are proving popular. The likes of Jack Daniel's has been replaced with the more top-end Blanton’s in 2024.

How we did it

The Annual Brands Report results are the culmination of a survey of 100 bars from around the world which have been nominated or won international awards. The report offers a picture of the buying habits of the world’s best bars – not only which brands sell best, but also what’s trending to indicate the brands that are hot right now.

