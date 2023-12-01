Vermouth di Torino obtains US certification mark

The Consortium of the Vermouth di Torino PGI has announced it has obtained certification mark registration from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

“The US Certification Mark is not always so easy nor predictable to obtain,” said Consortium of the Vermouth di Torino president Roberto Bava.

“It took three years of work during which the Consortium operated in close collaboration with the iconic Vermouth di Torino manufacturers, which made their archives available in order to collect the documents necessary for the preparation of the dossier.

“This authentic evidence has made it possible to demonstrate that Vermouth di Torino has been sold in the United States by the members of the Consortium continuously from 1866 until today.”

Vermouth di Torino has become the first vermouth to achieve this recognised status and follows the protection of the PGI in Italy and the wider European Union.

"The Consortium of the Vermouth di Torino is constantly at work to protect consumers from misleading labeling practices,” said Pierstefano Berta, director of the consortium.

“Constantly working with the Italian institutions and with the Trademark Offices of other countries to obtain the maximum protection for the Vermouth di Torino, it became clear that we needed widespread protection in the USA, a country that appreciates it, making it an irreplaceable element in the mixing of cocktails, thus representing a very relevant market for the members of the Consortium."