Jameson launches whiskey aged 21 years in rum casks

Irish whiskey giant Jameson has announced the launch of a 21 year old whiskey aged entirely in rum seasoned casks.

Jameson Remixed Caribbean Beats is a blend of single pot still and single grain Irish whiskeys initially laid down in Barbados rum casks for 18 years before spending a final three years in Selección de Maestros Havana Club rum seasoned casks.

It’s the latest addition to The Jameson Anthology range, following last year’s launch of Jameson 15 Year Old Single Pot Still.

“Excited by a 2001 trial with Caribbean rum casks, through innovation, careful craft and over two decades of maturation, we worked to marry two traditional spirits together – Irish whiskey and rum – and in doing so, found the sweet spot where the rhythm of the Caribbean meets the beat of the Irish drum,” said master distiller Kevin O’Gorman.

The rum seasoned casks lend the grain whiskey portion a brown sugar and vanilla sweetness while the pot still develops fruit flavours of orange zest and mango.

“Jameson Remixed Caribbean Beats embodies the craft and quality for which Jameson has always been renowned,” said brewing and distilling specialist, Angela Coral Medina.

“Maturation in rum casks creates a delicious and unique flavour that brings together spice, earthiness, and sweetness, while complimenting the traditional fragrant, floral and fruity notes that are synonymous within the much loved Jameson style of whiskey.”

Jameson Remixed Caribbean Beats is priced at €280 rrp per 500ml bottle. A limited quantity of 2,900 bottles are available exclusively online directly from Jameson’s website from 12 pm on Thursday 26 October, with shipping from 9th November.