Barro Negro to launch first BCB Agave Embassy

Bar Convent Berlin 2023 will see the launch of the first BCB Agave Embassy, a partnership between Athens bar Barro Negro and BCB.

Alongside a showcase of tequila and mezcal, the area will host educational sessions, tastings, and workshops delving into agave spirit.

Within the BCB Agave Embassy, the Agave Camp educational area will be run in collaboration with Club Cantina, and feature a lineup of agave producers and on-trade specialists sharing their expertise on the relevance of agave culture to modern hospitality.

Speakers include, Gina Barbachano, general manager of Hanky Panky, Mexico City; Sophie Decobecq, owner and founder of Calle 23 Tequila; George Kavaklis and Stelios Papadopoulos, founders of Barro Negro Athens; Guillermo Sauza Erickson, owner and distiller of Tequila Fortaleza; Gernot Allnoch and Manuel Weisskopf of Club Cantina and San Cosme Mezcal; Esteban Morales, founder of Mexican spirits portfolio Casa Endemica; Lauren Mote, global director of on-trade advocacy for Patrón Tequila; Frida Mendez, producer of Mezcal San Cosme; Ivan Saldaña, founder of Montelobos Mezcal; Rakshay Dhariwal, New-Delhi entrepreneur and founder of Pass Code Hospitality; Nick Reid from El Gallo Altanero bar in Guadalajara; Cristian Bugiada and Roberto Artusio from La Punta Agaveria in Rome.

“The BCB Agave Embassy is a project that embodies the founding values of Barro Negro Athens and it’s a wonderful opportunity to spread our passion on a global stage for our industry such as Bar Convent Berlin,” said Stelios Papadopoulos, co-founder of Barro Negro Athens.

“We cannot wait to connect with all the colleagues and visitors who will come by for a taste of modern tequila and mezcal cocktails, and to embrace all the stories and expertise of the speakers contributing to the Agave Camp.

“This educational programme put together in collaboration with our special partners of Club Cantina, Gernot Allnoch and Manuel Weisskopf, is truly outstanding and reflects the incredible relevance and diversity of the agave category in Mexico and around the world”.

The BCB Agave Embassy by Barro Negro Athens will run for the entirety of Bar Convent Berlin, Monday 9 October-Wednesday 11 October, Hall 11.1-A49.

The Agave Camp by Club Cantina and Barro Negro will host talks every day, from 12pm to 6pm on Monday 9 and Tuesday 10 October, and 12pm to 5pm on Wednesday 11 October.