Beam Suntory strengthens European presence with new French subsidiary

Multinational spirits group Beam Suntory has announced plans to launch Beam Suntory France in January 2024, establishing the Maker’s Mar and Yamazaki owner’s own route-to-market in Europe’s largest whisky market.

The new office will support the in-market commercial business with a dedicated sales, marketing and corporate functions team led by Anne Miller, who joined the company as general manager France in February 2023.

“Beam Suntory continues to accelerate its premiumization strategy, which includes building its premium and prestige portfolio in key global cities like Paris,” said Miller.

“France is already an important market for Beam Suntory given its position as a leading global centre of luxury and the largest whisky market in Europe. Establishing our own business in France will enable us to improve connectivity with our global brand and functional teams to accelerate growth and bring additional value to our customers.”

The new company will assume direct responsibility for the marketing and distribution of Beam Suntory’s portfolio in the country including Jim Beam, Roku, Bowmore, Courvoisier, Yamazaki and Maker’s Mark.

“The launch of Beam Suntory France represents a significant expansion of Beam Suntory’s footprint in Europe, and is an indication of our long-term confidence in the French market and the potential for our portfolio of premium brands,” said Yuri Grebenkin, president international, Beam Suntory.

“As Beam Suntory’s global footprint continues to mature and expand, we are excited about the future as we aim to become the World’s Most Admired Premium Spirits Company.”