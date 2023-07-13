The first look at the Donovan Bar’s new menu Evoke

The Donovan Bar at Brown’s Hotel in Mayfair has unveiled a new menu, Evoke, ahead of its launch on 17 July, Drinks International takes a look at some of the menu’s stand out serves.

Evoke has been created by Salvatore Calabrese and director of mixology Federico Pavan with 12 cocktails, organised in pairs, that showcase different flavours, ingredients and techniques to provoke an emotional response – from ‘comforting nostalgia’ to a ‘heady adrenaline rush’.

Red

“In Italy, they say “diventare rosso come un peperone". Why are you blushing? Excitement, arousal, love, shame, fury? There are reds and there are reds. Salty at first, smoky mezcal clears to reveal vibrant red peppers then tequila laced with chilli liquor.”

Patron reposado tequila, Amaro Santoni, Ancho Reyes, red bell pepper, Montelobos mezcal, bubbles

Adrenaline

“Certain verbs only suit specific nouns. Moons wax, waves lap and bells toll. But adrenaline courses. Liquorice, balsamic, coffee, the energetic burst of citrus, the boozy thrill of gin.”

Old Tom gin, Amaro Lucano Anniversario, liquorice, Grand Marnier, balsamic vinegar

Wanderlust

“Let the glass map out your travels, let your eyes glaze over, imagine the places that call you from far away. This one is a tastebud voyage: fermented pineapple syrup, plum liqueur from Japan, olive oil from Italy.”

Umeshu, manzanilla sherry, lacto fermented pineapple, Wray & Nephew rum

Escape from Reality

“Clocks melting, lobsters dancing, expand your mind and send it spinning somewhere else entirely. Get beyond your imagination with the help of a saviour like Salvador – or The Maestro, Salvatore. Passion fruit, mango, rum, something sweet and utterly surprising.”

Appleton Estate Rare Blend 12-Year, Grappa di Barolo, mango and passionfruit lassi, citrus saccharum

Big Smoke

“Every day in Green Park, a few steps from here, thousands of business folk flock at lunchtime to breathe, bite into a sandwich, have a moment of escape. Sharp, citrusy, punchy, flavours that take them away from the drudge, just for a moment.”

Grey Goose vodka, sesame, mandarin, Muyu Vetiver Gris, lime, smoke

Bosco

“Imaginations are carved in forests with games of sticks and dens, birds and monsters. Listen out for the crinkles, rustles, shrieks. Smell the fennel, the dark berries and the subtle wood infusion.”

Re-distilled creme de mure, Axia mastiha, Galliano, fennel seeds, upcycle London Essence tonic water, wood

Evoke is available at the Donovan Bar at Brown's Hotel from Monday 17 July.