East London Liquor Co and 40FT Brewery launch hyper-local collaborative single malt

London’s 40FT Brewery and East London Liquor Company have announced the launch of a collaborative single malt whisky produced entirely within Dalston’s E8 postcode.

“Collaborations are a big part of what we do at 40FT but this one is very special to us,” said Steve Ryan, managing director at 40FT Brewery.

“Most beer collaborations can be turned around in a few months but this hyper-local collaboration started 6 years ago when we were both fledgling businesses. We've both experienced a lot of changes, challenges and growth in that time, and it's great to come together again and celebrate where we have come and who we are today with very special collaboration whisky.”

The whisky has been produced using 40FT Brewery’s stout mash bill which was fermented, distilled and aged at East London Liquor Company in a Sonoma Bourbon cask.

The 40FT x ELLC collaborative single malt will launches at an event at 40FT Brewery’s Dalston tap room on 18 May.

Only 47 bottles of the limited-edition release have been produced. Following the event, 40FT will drop one bottle of the single malt at a different cocktail bar in London each fortnight.

The list of participating bars will be revealed via @40ftbrewery and @eastlondonliquorcompany before each drop.