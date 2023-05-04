Lagavulin and Caol Ila launch limited edition bottlings for Fèis Ìle

04 May, 2023
By Oli Dodd

Islay distilleries Lagavulin and Caol Ila have announced the launch of two single malts to celebrate the return of the island’s music and whisky festival Fèis Ìle.

Caol Ila will, for the first time, host the festival in its new visitor experience and to mark the occasion is launching the limited edition Fèis Ìle 2023 13-Year-Old, matured in PX and Oloroso seasoned butts.

“Fèis Ìle is always a remarkable time for us and we’re so excited to host it for the first time in our new visitor experience,” said Sam Hale, Caol Ila distillery manager.

“This bottling is a special one for the team and we’re looking forward to raising a glass together with our fans”.

On the island’s south coast, Lagavulin is launching Fèis Ìle 2023 14-Year-Old, which is matured in American and European oak and finished in Armagnac casks, a first for the distillery.

“Lagavulin Fèis Ìle is always a celebration for us all on Islay and as we come together to share a dram this year’s release is no different,” said Jordan Paisley, Lagavulin distillery manager.

“This combination of casks is a special nod to our team near and far as we continue to surprise our fans with unexpected flavours and twists on their favourite whisky.”

Caol Ila Fèis Ìle 2023 13-Year-Old is bottled at 60.4% ABV, with an rrp of £185, Lagavulin Fèis Ìle 2023 14-Year-Old is bottled at 58.4% ABV, with an rrp of £220. Both bottlings will be available to purchase from each distillery during the festival.

