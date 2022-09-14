WSET to hold first virtual Open House

WSET (the Wine & Spirit Education Trust) is to hold its first ‘virtual open house’ event on October 19 - 20 2022 as part of an ongoing drive to raise awareness of its qualifications within the global drinks trade.

Free to attend, the online event will showcase WSET’s portfolio of globally recognised wine, spirit and sake qualifications.

WSET’s marketing director, Carolyn d’Aguilar, said: “Just like a college or university open day, this event will allow potential students to sample our wine, spirits and sake qualifications before they commit to signing up with one of our course providers.

"They can explore which qualification and study option is right for them and how WSET education can benefit them, whether for their career or for personal enjoyment,” d’Aguilar added.

The two-day programme covers all aspects of WSET education and includes live sessions delivered by WSET’s education team.

Sessions will look at the content, outcomes and benefits for students taking qualifications from Level 1 (beginner) to Level 4 (expert).

The first day, October 19, will focus on wine qualifications and the second day October 20 will cover spirits and sake qualifications. The programme will be accessible to students in every time zone and some live sessions will also be run in French and Spanish.

Attendees need to register to join the event live, with all sessions available to watch on-demand on WSET’s events platform for 30 days after the event closes. Find out more about WSET’s Open House here and to register for the event sign up here.