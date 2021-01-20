A Shot In Time prints launch in aid of UK hospitality

A new hospitality support initiative has launched called A Shot In Time, which seeks to raise essential funding for the UK hospitality industry which has struggled financially since last March.

A Shot In Time is a series of five limited-edition prints shot by drinks photographer Addie Chinn which aim to interpret common words connected with hospitality including; togetherness, happiness, resilience, shenanigans and family.

All profits from the sales will go directly to The Drinks Trust to raise essential funding to those needing critical social, medical and financial help for them and their families, in the hospitality sector.

A Shot In Time prints are £50.00 each and A3 sized with a limited run of 50 for each of the five prints and the initiative aims to raise £10k in total.

The photographic prints are available to purchase on ourfutureproof.sure-services and on January 31 at 4pm, Norman Cook aka DJ Fatboy Slim, will be auctioning an exclusive personalised set of A Shot In Time prints. Bids can be placed on The Whisky Auction website, starting from £500 for the set of five.