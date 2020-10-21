Wine GB appoints Simon Thorpe as CEO

Thorpe has more than 30 years’ experience working in the retail wholesale sectors including Waitrose, Constellation, Negociants and John E Fells.
Latterly he has been running his own consultancy operation to provide business, brand and management advice to companies throughout the supply chain.
“I have spent a large amount of my wine industry career working with wines from around the world in the UK market,” said Thorpe.
“Now I have the opportunity to champion our own brilliant English and Welsh producers and help them to build a great and exciting future – that is a fantastic and hugely motivating challenge.
“It will a busy agenda from the start with our lead campaign to promote our Classic Method wines and a focussed Christmas campaign.
“One area of focus is furthering our relationship with Westminster to benefit this industry as it looks to the future. Importantly I am looking forward to getting to know the industry better and to understanding the challenges and aspirations of Wine GB members and how we can best serve their needs.”