Wine GB appoints Simon Thorpe as CEO

Wines of Great Britain has appointed Simon Thorpe MW as its new CEO, starting Monday 26 October.

Thorpe has more than 30 years’ experience working in the retail wholesale sectors including Waitrose, Constellation, Negociants and John E Fells.

Latterly he has been running his own consultancy operation to provide business, brand and management advice to companies throughout the supply chain.

“I have spent a large amount of my wine industry career working with wines from around the world in the UK market,” said Thorpe.



“Now I have the opportunity to champion our own brilliant English and Welsh producers and help them to build a great and exciting future – that is a fantastic and hugely motivating challenge.

“It will a busy agenda from the start with our lead campaign to promote our Classic Method wines and a focussed Christmas campaign.



“One area of focus is furthering our relationship with Westminster to benefit this industry as it looks to the future. Importantly I am looking forward to getting to know the industry better and to understanding the challenges and aspirations of Wine GB members and how we can best serve their needs.”