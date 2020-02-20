Crus Bourgeois du Médoc updates classification

Crus Bourgeois du Médoc has unveiled a new three-tier classification for its wines which have been introduced to add clarity for consumers.

The three categories consist of: Cru Bourgeois, Cru Bourgeois Supérieur and Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel and the wines will be chosen every five years. The first classification will be on the labels of 2018,19,20,21 and 22 vintages.

In total 179 Cru Bourgeois wines have been awarded, 56 Cru Bourgeois Supérieurs and 14 Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnels.

A statement released by the body said: “Almost 10 years of preparation and consultation were necessary to obtain consent from the public authorities for the creation of this new classification, which recognises the quality if winegrowers’ work and gives them a longer-term view of the property’s wine, thereby facilitating projects and investments.

“For consumers, the classification is a guarantee of quality that enables them to choose a Cru Bourgeois in complete confidence.”

The verification procedure is overseen by an independent body to ensure a fair ranking and a blind tasting of five vintages is the first criteria on which properties applying classification are judged on. The higher categories of Cru Bourgeois Supérieur and Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel are assessed on two additional sets of criteria including technical management of the vineyard and the marketing and promotion if the property.

To qualify, a producer must also have or be in the process of obtaining level 2 High Environmental Value certification.