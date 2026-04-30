BCB London: what to expect at this year’s show

Bar Convent London returns for its second edition from 11-12 May with a renewed sense of purpose. Set against the industrial backdrop of Tobacco Dock, the show will place a sharp focus on sustainability, profitability and changing consumer behaviour – three pillars that have become impossible for operators and brands to ignore. Elliot Ball has been appointed the show’s new director of education and curated a programme that moves beyond theory, offering practical insights from those navigating rising costs, shifting drinking habits and an increasingly competitive landscape.

Across multiple stages, a diverse roster of bartenders, brand ambassadors and industry leaders will tackle topics ranging from low and no-alcohol innovation to menu engineering and bar design. The emphasis is firmly on actionable knowledge, with sessions designed to equip attendees with tools they can implement immediately. Jack Sotti, BCB London brand ambassador, said: “Bringing BCB London back for a second year feels like a real statement. The response from the trade in year one demonstrated there is a genuine appetite for a show that speaks directly to the international bar and beverage community – and 2026 gives us the chance to build on that energy and do even more.”

On the exhibition floor, a broad spectrum of beers, spirits and soft drinks brands will showcase new launches alongside established portfolios. Agave spirits, aperitifs and ready-to-drink formats are expected to feature prominently. The Local Heroes concept will also return to spotlight the people, products and stories shaping the British drinks scene. The initiative gives homegrown brands a dedicated platform.

Networking, as ever, is a key draw. Bar Convent London offers a rare opportunity for UK and international professionals to connect in a setting that balances business with a distinctly relaxed atmosphere. For emerging brands, it provides vital exposure; for bar operators, a chance to discover products that can elevate their venues.