Celebrate Her to hold first event in NYC

In celebration of International Women’s Month, Celebrate Her is holding its first event in New York City.

Taking place at The Fifth Avenue Hotel on 24 March, the evening will bring together NYC women in and around the hospitality industry with the goal of encouraging relationships that are both personally and professionally beneficial.

The event begins at 5pm and will include a fireside chat with Julie Reiner, co-owner of Clover Club and Milady’s.

Reiner will be accompanied by Anna Sebastian, of Anna Sebastian Hospitality and founder of Celebrate Her, to discuss key relationships that make building a global hospitality consultancy and an international community of women in hospitality possible.

“I am absolutely delighted to be co-hosting our first Celebrate Her event in NYC alongside Julie, Mandy and The Portrait Bar. The event will focus on connection and community, bringing together some great minds from all over the city and, of course, hearing from the drinks industry’s much-loved leader, Julie Reiner,” said Sebastian.

Journalist and author Mandy Naglich will host the event, as well as moderating the programming portion of the evening.

The evening will also see the hotel’s Portrait Bar head bartender Chu Martinez Bordones serving Rabbit Hole Whiskey cocktails.

Naglich added: “It’s a delight to bring the work Celebrate Her does to New York City for the first time. Building a community is not only one of the most productive things women can do in a career, but also one of the most joyful.”