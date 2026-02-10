Rosewood Amsterdam partners with Celebrate Her for events series

Advocatuur at Rosewood Amsterdam and Celebrate Her, the global community of women in hospitality, will collaborate on a year-long programme of events designed to spark meaningful change.

Curated by bar manager Jamie Bokhorst and Celebrate Her, the bar will host a lineup of women who are shaping and redefining their fields, both inside the drinks industry and beyond.

“Working in hospitality as a woman has shown me just how powerful community can be. Collaborating with Celebrate Her feels like a natural fit. This event isn’t just a discussion; it’s a step towards lasting change and deeper industry support. I’ve seen how far we’ve come and how much further we can go when we share, uplift, and create opportunities for those coming through the ranks. Advocatuur thrives on creativity and forward thinking, making it the perfect home for this gathering - and we can't wait to welcome Celebrate Her for its first event in the Netherlands,” said Bokhorst.

The first event, marking Celebrate Her’s debut in the Netherlands, will take place on 24 February, with a day of talks and conversations by leading women in hospitality, followed by an evening takeover from Hedda Bruce, bar manager of Tjoget, Stockholm.

Speakers will include Monica Berg from Tayēr + Elementary, Ara Carvallo, wildlife conservationist, Benelux’s World's 50 Best Bars academy chair, and member of the educational committee for Tales of the Cocktail, and Mandy Naglich, a freelance journalist specialising in drinks, beer, and food culture.

Further events of the partnership will be confirmed throughout the year, which will all be held at Advocatuur and Rosewood Amsterdam.

Anna Sebastian, founder of Celebrate Her, added: “We are really excited to collaborate with Rosewood Amsterdam, a hotel and brand that embodies exclusivity, engagement and truly looks at the future of this industry by championing women, education and community. These events have been put in place to give back to the industry, educate and inspire and with Jamie at the forefront of this we are delighted to support her initiative over the course of 2026.”

Tickets will be available for the drinks industry, with limited availability.