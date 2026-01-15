Menu of the month: The Spy Bar

The Old War Office was the first UK building invested in by Raffles, and The Spy Bar itself sits in old high-security vaults once used to store agents’ identity papers in the early 20th century.

It’s also the only non-members’ bar in London which forbids photography, playing further on the undercover theme. The 16-drink menu naturally makes several references to espionage and takes inspiration from the fictional world of James Bond.

Vesper Martini

With a nod to Ian Fleming’s famous secret agent, The Spy Bar’s signature serve had to be a Vesper Martini – shaken, not stirred. Distilled local honey is used alongside a house vermouth blend infused with fennel pollen and elderflower, as well as quassia bark, to replicate the bitterness of Kina Lillet, which was listed in Fleming’s original recipe but taken out of circulation in the ’80s.

No.3 Gin, London honey distillate, house vermouth blend, orange flower water

Method: Gin, honey distillate and vermouth blend are combined, shaken and strained. Garnished with a spray of orange flower water

The Stinger

Courvoisier VSOP, After Eight chocolate, amaro, mint oil

Whisky Mouthwash

Johnnie Walker Blue & Black Label, red dulse, Kay Sake, Idyll Pine Forest soda, cherry

The Spy Who Loved

Belvedere vodka, Siete Misterios, Campari, passion fruit distillate, artichoke, Cocchi di Torino