Trade bodies react to US-EU spirit tariffs update

21 August, 2025
By Shay Waterworth

Distilled Spirits Council CEO Chris Swonger has urged the Trump administration to push for zero-for-zero tariffs following the release of a joint trade statement between the US and EU.

The statement gave an update on various industries but no alterations to the spirits trade, leaving EU spirits exports to the US exposed to a 15% import tariff.

“We commend the administration for safeguarding US spirits from tariffs in the short term but without a permanent return to zero-for-zero tariffs on spirits, American distillers do not have the certainty to plan for future export and job growth without the fear of retaliatory tariffs returning,” said Swonger.

“We are determined to continue engaging with the Trump administration to urge for additional negotiations with the EU to get our special spirits industry back to zero-for-zero tariffs, which will benefit consumers and protect American jobs across the agriculture, manufacturing, and hospitality industries.”

According to economic analysis by the Distilled Spirits Council, a 15% tariff on EU spirits imports to the US could result in an estimated retail sales loss of more than $1 billion and more than 12,000 job losses.

Hervé Dumesny, director general of SpiritsEurope, took a more aggressive stance in his statement on the spirits tariffs.

“This was a critical moment to reaffirm and reinvigorate our shared commitment to fair and reciprocal trade and give the transatlantic spirits sector the boost it needs to get back on a stronger growth path,” said Dumesny.

“While we appreciate the progress made in de-escalating broader trade tensions, every month of delay in restoring the zero-for-zero tariff agreement for spirits holds back growth, investment and consumer choice on both sides of the Atlantic.”

