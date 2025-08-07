Constellation Brands offloads Copper & Kings

US-based drinks group Constellation Brands has sold off Copper & Kings American Brandy to the newly established, Kentucky-based Bourdon Spirits Company

The Corona-owner had previously acquired Copper & Kings in 2020 through the company’s incubator arm, Constellation Ventures, following initial investment in 2018.

The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, was officially closed on 5 August,

"We plan to build on Copper & Kings' legacy by honouring its roots and continuing to do things our own way, just as the brand always has," said Rob Bourdon, founder of Bourdon Spirits Company.

"We're honoured to welcome Copper & Kings into our family and lead its next chapter right here in Louisville. This is a brand that respects tradition while creating with a distinct, American-made spirit. We're excited to bring American brandy to more people, in more places."

Constellation Brands has had a difficult opening to fiscal 2026. In it’s first quarter results, published in July, the group saw organic sales of its wine and spirits decline by 21% and net sales fall 28% in the same period.

In April, the High West-owner offloaded a number of its wine brands including Woodbridge, Meiomi, Robert Mondavi Private Selection, to The Wine Group.

In the same month, a lawsuit was filed in a New York court, that alleged the company had misled shareholders about the growth potential of its wine and spirits portfolio following a 7% decline in net sales during fiscal 2025.