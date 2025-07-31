UK government to overhaul high street hospitality red tape

The UK government is introducing new rules to fast-track licensing for venues and protect them from noise complaints.

The new National Licensing Policy Framework will modernise outdated planning and licensing rules, cutting the cost, complexity, and time it takes to open and operate hospitality venues, and helping small businesses grow and communities reconnect, a UK government statement said.

Business and trade secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, said: “This Government has a plan to replace shuttered up shops with vibrant places to socialise turning them into thriving cafés or busy bars, which supports local jobs and gives people a place to get together and catch up over a beer or a coffee.

“Red tape has stood in the way of people’s business ideas for too long. Today we’re slashing those barriers to giving small business owners the freedom to flourish,” Reynolds continued.

The reforms will make it easier to convert disused shops into hospitality venues, and protect long-standing pubs, clubs, and music venues from noise complaints by new developments.

As part of this, the government will introduce the ‘Agent of Change’ principle into national planning and licensing policy, which means developers will be responsible for soundproofing buildings if they choose to build near existing pubs, clubs or music venues.

New dedicated ‘hospitality zones’, will also be introduced where permissions for alfresco dining, street parties and extended opening hours will be fast-tracked.

The new framework will streamline and standardise the process for securing planning permission and licences, removing local rules that currently delay or deter small businesses from opening.

Kate Nicholls, chair of UKHospitality, said: “We strongly welcome these proposals to cut red tape and make it easier to open and operate hospitality venues, create jobs and grow the economy.

“But positive and encouraging as these measures certainly are, they can’t on their own offset the immediate and mounting cost pressures facing hospitality businesses which threaten to tax out of existence the businesses and jobs that the announcement seeks to support.

“Let’s hope that this is just the start of a bold, long term plan for the high streets and hospitality, with reforms implemented swiftly and the promise of permanent lower business rates delivered in full at the next Budget to secure these new opportunities for all,” Nicholls added.