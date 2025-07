Canada has seen the sales of American spirits fall by 66% after stores began pulling US products in response to tariffs.

March saw the Liquor Control Board of Ontario announce it would no longer stock American alcohol as a result of the tariffs imposed by president Trump, which has since seen the province hit the hardest.

According to data from Spirits Canada, 5 March to the end of April saw US spirits sales in Canada drop by 66.3%, with total spirits falling 12.8%.

This month has also seen Trump threaten a new 35% tax on goods imported from Canada, set to take effect on 1 August.