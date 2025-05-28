Rémy Cointreau names new chief executive

With a background of over 30 years in luxury and cosmetics groups, Marilly’s leadership will focus on the group’s value strategy, as well as developing new innovations to strengthen its brand portfolio, while also consolidating its position in its key markets and opening up to new territories.

Marie-Amélie de Leusse, chairwoman of the board of directors, said Marilly's "in-depth knowledge of international environments, his successful track record, and his inspiring leadership will be key assets that will enable him to meet the challenges ahead. Recognised for his people-oriented management and corporate culture, Franck will be committed to valuing the diversity of our employees and their potential, while guiding them towards collective performance”.

Marilly added: "Originally from the south-west of France, I have a deep attachment to the land and the values of authenticity. Rémy Cointreau is today recognised for its unique centuries-old heritage and its portfolio of exceptional brands. I will leverage my experience to pursue its value strategy and support the teams in a dynamic of sustainable performance.”