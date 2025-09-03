Lion appoints new chief executive and creates Lion ANZ business

Lion has announced the appointment of Anubha Sahasrabuddhe as chief executive officer and the creation of Lion ANZ business.

The new structure combines Lion's Australian and New Zealand operations under a single Lion ANZ leadership team, enabling closer collaboration across both markets.

“In recent years we’ve been transforming Lion to create a powerful platform for growth – unlocking new investment which has been refocused into our world-class brands, digital transformation and product innovation – while strengthening our supply chain and improving our partnerships and execution with customers," said Sahasrabuddhe.

Sahasrabuddhe is currently Lion’s chief growth and commercial officer, and the co-leader of its Lion Australia business. Sahasrabuddhe joined Lion in 2021 following senior leadership roles at The Coca-Cola Company and Mars Wrigley across Asia Pacific and North America.

The move comes with changes to leadership, as current chief people and transformation officer, Alicia Purtell, and chief financial officer, Triston King, will leave Lion at the end of March 2026 after supporting the transition.

James Brindley will continue as Lion Australia managing director until the end of 2025 and will then transition to a new role with Lion as strategic advisor in 2026.

Lion’s current New Zealand managing director, Craig Baldie, has been appointed chief operating officer.

Sahasrabuddhe will commence as Lion chief executive from 1 October 2025, when the new Lion leadership team and other changes will also take effect.