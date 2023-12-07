Menu of the month: The American Bar at Gleneagles Hotel

07 December, 2023
By Shay Waterworth

In October, The American Bar at Gleneagles Hotel won the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award at The World’s 50 Best Bars ceremony in Singapore for its Book of Berries menu. 

The menu pays homage to 20th-century pocket-sized encyclopaedias, known as Observer’s Books, and The American Bar chose berries for its study.

Each page marks a descriptive ode to a selected berry, accompanied by a hand-drawn illustration, notes on flavour profile and details of the techniques applied to the drink.

Book of Berries also includes a flavour profile map which allows guests to select their drink based on whether it’s a short, long, light or rich drink, as well as an extensive footnotes section, which describes the techniques involved in the menu.

Juniper

To showcase how different varieties of juniper can enhance a Martini, the bar has partnered with South Loch Distillery in Edinburgh to create three gins using just juniper.

The three juniper varieties were distilled in different ways to amplify their key characteristics and the drink uses dry sherry instead of vermouth to prevent other botanicals interfering with the gin.

Juniper gin, fino sherry, distilled water

Method: All the ingredients are batched and stored at -22°, and the drink is poured at the table to provide the coldest serve possible. The drink is garnished with one Nocellara olive.

Aubergine

 

Ketel One, aubergine, absinthe

Kiwi

 

Johnnie Walker Gold, kiwi cordial, bergamot

Blueberry

 

Grey Goose, blueberry muffins, camomile

