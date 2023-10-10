Hannah Sharman-Cox and Siobhan Payne’s London Cocktail Week 2023 highlights

London Cocktail Week kicks off on Thursday 12 October and for 10 days offers cocktail lovers a showcase of more than 100 events across 200 of the capital’s best bars.

Founders Hannah Sharman-Cox and Siobhan Payne share a selection of their highlights from the festival.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

Curated Cocktail Tours - A curated selection of more than 200 top London bars will offer £8 Signature Cocktails to £15 wristband holders (with many offering £6 non-alcs too). Grab your guidebook, and explore. October 12-22 – Info here

The Connoisseur’s Collection - A new series of luxury, reservation-only experiences at London’s most prestigious bars, from ‘Martinis and caviar bumps’ at The Savoy to a top shelf, rare whisky tasting at Sexy Fish. October 12-22 – Info here

Global bar takeovers - Top bars from around the world will be taking over some of London’s best bars throughout the week, from New York’s Bar Goto popping up at Happiness Forgets to New Delhi’s Sidecar at The Aubrey. October 12-22 – Info and bookings here

Japan Night with Iichiko Saiten at Akira - Hosted by seven Japanese bartenders from top London bars (Kwãnt, Coburg Bar and more), guests will explore the craftsmanship of Japan’s cocktail culture through a menu of shochu-based drinks. October 16 – Info here

Marian Beke at Nightjar Carnaby - Award-winning bartender and The Gibson Bar owner Marian Beke will return to Nightjar – the globally acclaimed bar he helped launch – for one night, serving a special menu of Ardbeg cocktails. October 16 – Info and bookings here

Patrón Paired Dinner at One Hundred Shoreditch Rooftop - At One Hundred Shoreditch’s stunning Rooftop bar, diners will enjoy a menu of small plates and Patrón Tequila cocktails perfectly paired for each dish, alongside a live cocktail demonstration. October 17 – Info and bookings here

Maker’s Mark x La Basketry up-cycling workshop - Maker’s Mark and La Basketry founder Tabara N’Diaye will host a sustainability conscious masterclass, with guests learning to make upcycled baskets while sipping on Maker’s Mark cocktails. October 17 & 19 – Info and bookings here

‘Music To Drink Martinis To’ party at Hawksmoor Spitalfields - Hip hop duo Handsome Boy Modelling School and Fords Gin will bring their cocktail party to Hawksmoor Spitalfields Bar, with drinks from New York bartenders and a special guest appearance. October 19 – Info and tickets here

Jameson Black Barrel Meets 40FT Brewery: a whiskey and beer masterclass - Jameson’s Janice Snowden and 40FT Brewery founder Steve Ryan will lead guests on a whiskey and craft beer masterclass, complete with exceptional bites from sibling restaurant Acme Fire Cult. October 19 to 21 – Info and bookings here

London Cocktail Week closing party with Moët & Chandon at Seed Library - Led by star bartender Ryan Chetiyawardana (aka Mr Lyan), the Seed Library team will host London Cocktail Week’s closing party, with bespoke Moët & Chandon cocktails, hot dogs and a live DJ. October 22 – Info and bookings here

TRADE HIGHLIGHTS

This year, more than any other, the festival will see a packed line-up of trade-exclusive events. Here’s some of the festival’s top picks, you can find the full trade schedule here.

Moët & Chandon opening night party at Artesian - Toast the start of the festival at The Langham's outstanding hotel bar, with a special selection of Moët & Chandon cocktails. 12 October - Info here

Bartender Knowledge Exchange - A specially-curated programme of hands-on, in venue learning experiences for those working in hospitality, including Round Building at Satan’s Whiskers, Ice Carving at Swift, Behind the Scenes at The Connaught and Omakase Mise en Place at The Aubrey. 12-22 October - Info here

The Seat at The Bar - An opportunity to book the best seat in the house for interacting with the team behind the stick and expanding your knowledge by watching them work. Featuring a handful of carefully selected venues including Satan’s Whiskers, Soma, Three Sheets and Lyaness. 12-22 October - Info here

50 Best Bars London Screening Party - The World's 50 Best Bars ceremony isn't taking place in London this year - so instead we’re hosting a screening party at STEREO Covent Garden. 17 October - Info here

Hannah Sharman-Cox and Siobhan Payne’s first Bar Takeover - Festival Co-Founders, Hannah Sharman-Cox and Siobhan Payne make the only drink they know how to serve behind the beautiful Nobu Bar, Portman Square. With a DJ set from Jake F Burger. 20 October - Info here

Wrestling Demons Free Therapy Sessions for Bartenders - Wrestling Demons will be visiting venues, talking to staff and handing out free 50 minute one-to-one Hospitality therapy sessions with industry recognised ‘Me, Myself in Mind’ well-being services. 12-22 October - Info here