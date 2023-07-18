Coa named Asia’s best bar for third year running

The top two positions remained unchanged for the third year running with Jigger & Pony from Singapore taking silver again while BKK Social Club from Bangkok took bronze just two years after launching.
The agave spirit-focussed Coa was launched in 2018 by bartender-owner Jay Khan. It’s the first venue to win the award for three consecutive years.
“We are overjoyed to be in Hong Kong to celebrate Asia’s vibrant bar community for 50 Best’s first-ever event in this brilliant city for eating and drinking,” said Mark Sansom, director of content for Asia’s Best Bars.
“Asia’s bars continue to push the envelope when it comes to fabulous drinking experiences and that is evident from the talent and creativity on display at the bars on this year’s list from 17 cities across the continent. Congratulations yet again to Jay Khan and the team at Coa for holding onto its top position — the first bar in Asia to take the No.1 spot for three years in a row.”
Alongside the announcement of the list, several special recognition awards were presented. Jigger & Pony also picked up the Legend of the List Award, while number 20-placed Virtù the Tokyo Four Seasons bar headed up by Keith Motsi, was named Highest New Entry and the Industry Icon Award was presented to Hiroyasu Kayama, owner of Bar Benfiddich in Tokyo.
The Cocktail Club Jakarta collected the Best Cocktail Menu Award, Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar from Bangkok, at number 22, was named Best New Opening, and the fifth-placed Zest from Seoul collected the Highest Climber award having been placed number 48 in 2022.
Analogue Initiative from Singapore, co-owned by Vijay Mudaliar, collected the Sustainable Bar Award which is independently adjudicated by the Sustainable Restaurant Association while Night Hawk, also from Singapore, collected the One to Watch award. The award is the only one to be decided by the 50 Best team and is presented to a bar that sits outside the list that is expected to crack the top 50.
The Asia’s 50 Best ranking is created from the overall Asia’s 50 Best Bars voting process, which sees its 260-member academy vote for their seven best bar experiences of the 18-month voting window.
THE LIST
1 Coa, Hong Kong
2 Jigger & Pony, Singapore
3 BKK Social Club, Bangkok
4 Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo
5 Zest, Seoul
6 Tropic City, Bangkok
7 Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore
8 Argo, Hong Kong
9 Darkside, Hong Kong
10 Sago House, Singapore
11 Indulge Experimental Bistro, Taipei
12 Vesper, Bangkok
13 Cham Bar, Seoul
14 The SG Club, Tokyo
15 Analogue Initiative, Singapore
16 Republic, Singapore
17 The Aubrey, Hong Kong
18 Sidecar, New Delhi
19 The Cocktail Club, Jakarta
20 Virtù, Tokyo
21 Manhattan, Singapore
22 Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar, Bangkok
23 Lamp Bar, Nara
24 28 HongKong Street, Singapore
25 Le Chamber, Seoul
26 Penicillin Hong Kong
27 Atlas, Singapore
28 Alice, Seoul
29 Pantja, Jakarta
30 Employees Only, Singapore
31 Quinary, Hong Kong
32 Stay Gold Flamingo, Singapore
33 Mostly Harmless, Hong Kong
34 The Curator, Manila
35 The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai
36 Bar Trigona, Kuala Lumpur
37 Southside Parlor, Seoul
38 Copitas, Bengaluru
39 Hope & Sesame, Guangzhou
40 Smoke & Bitters, Hiriketiya
41 Vender, Taichung
42 Native, Singapore
43 The Public House, Taipei
44 Bee's Knees, Kyoto
45 High Five, Tokyo
46 Soko, Seoul
47 The Old Man, Hong Kong
48 The Living Room, Mumbai
49 The Bellwood, Tokyo
50 Penrose, Kuala Lumpur