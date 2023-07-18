Coa named Asia’s best bar for third year running

Coa from Hong Kong has been named the best bar in Asia for the third year in a row at the eighth edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars in a live ceremony held in Hong Kong.

The top two positions remained unchanged for the third year running with Jigger & Pony from Singapore taking silver again while BKK Social Club from Bangkok took bronze just two years after launching.

The agave spirit-focussed Coa was launched in 2018 by bartender-owner Jay Khan. It’s the first venue to win the award for three consecutive years.

“We are overjoyed to be in Hong Kong to celebrate Asia’s vibrant bar community for 50 Best’s first-ever event in this brilliant city for eating and drinking,” said Mark Sansom, director of content for Asia’s Best Bars.

“Asia’s bars continue to push the envelope when it comes to fabulous drinking experiences and that is evident from the talent and creativity on display at the bars on this year’s list from 17 cities across the continent. Congratulations yet again to Jay Khan and the team at Coa for holding onto its top position — the first bar in Asia to take the No.1 spot for three years in a row.”

Alongside the announcement of the list, several special recognition awards were presented. Jigger & Pony also picked up the Legend of the List Award, while number 20-placed Virtù the Tokyo Four Seasons bar headed up by Keith Motsi, was named Highest New Entry and the Industry Icon Award was presented to Hiroyasu Kayama, owner of Bar Benfiddich in Tokyo.

The Cocktail Club Jakarta collected the Best Cocktail Menu Award, Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar from Bangkok, at number 22, was named Best New Opening, and the fifth-placed Zest from Seoul collected the Highest Climber award having been placed number 48 in 2022.

Analogue Initiative from Singapore, co-owned by Vijay Mudaliar, collected the Sustainable Bar Award which is independently adjudicated by the Sustainable Restaurant Association while Night Hawk, also from Singapore, collected the One to Watch award. The award is the only one to be decided by the 50 Best team and is presented to a bar that sits outside the list that is expected to crack the top 50.

The Asia’s 50 Best ranking is created from the overall Asia’s 50 Best Bars voting process, which sees its 260-member academy vote for their seven best bar experiences of the 18-month voting window.

THE LIST

1 Coa, Hong Kong

2 Jigger & Pony, Singapore

3 BKK Social Club, Bangkok

4 Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo

5 Zest, Seoul

6 Tropic City, Bangkok

7 Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore

8 Argo, Hong Kong

9 Darkside, Hong Kong

10 Sago House, Singapore

11 Indulge Experimental Bistro, Taipei

12 Vesper, Bangkok

13 Cham Bar, Seoul

14 The SG Club, Tokyo

15 Analogue Initiative, Singapore

16 Republic, Singapore

17 The Aubrey, Hong Kong

18 Sidecar, New Delhi

19 The Cocktail Club, Jakarta

20 Virtù, Tokyo

21 Manhattan, Singapore

22 Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar, Bangkok

23 Lamp Bar, Nara

24 28 HongKong Street, Singapore

25 Le Chamber, Seoul

26 Penicillin Hong Kong

27 Atlas, Singapore

28 Alice, Seoul

29 Pantja, Jakarta

30 Employees Only, Singapore

31 Quinary, Hong Kong

32 Stay Gold Flamingo, Singapore

33 Mostly Harmless, Hong Kong

34 The Curator, Manila

35 The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai

36 Bar Trigona, Kuala Lumpur

37 Southside Parlor, Seoul

38 Copitas, Bengaluru

39 Hope & Sesame, Guangzhou

40 Smoke & Bitters, Hiriketiya

41 Vender, Taichung

42 Native, Singapore

43 The Public House, Taipei

44 Bee's Knees, Kyoto

45 High Five, Tokyo

46 Soko, Seoul

47 The Old Man, Hong Kong

48 The Living Room, Mumbai

49 The Bellwood, Tokyo

50 Penrose, Kuala Lumpur