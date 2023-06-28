Caspar MacRae named new Glenmorangie and Ardbeg chief executive

After five years in the position, The Glenmorangie Company president and chief executive Thomas Moradpour is stepping down to be replaced by Caspar MacRae, the current global marketing and business development director.

Moradpour will take over the role of president at champagne brand Dom Pérignon.

“I have always dreamed of leading brands as renowned as Glenmorangie and Ardbeg, so I am thrilled to take the baton from Thomas,” said MacRae.

“I look forward to working with the teams here in Scotland and around the world as we continue on our mission to ensure the success of our brands, our workforce and the communities around our Distilleries, long into the future.”

During Moradpour’s tenure he oversaw the launch of Glenmorangie’s innovation distillery, the expansion of the Ardbeg distillery, the doubling of the company’s bottle capacity, and the record-breaking £16million sale of Ardbeg Cask No. 3.

Jonas Tåhlin, president and chief executive of the Spirits Division at Moët Hennessy, the wine and spirits arm of LVMH, said: “Congratulations to Thomas for his achievements at Glenmorangie and Ardbeg. Driving innovation and excellence, he has enabled the brands to flourish and grow, more than doubling their profits.

“I wish him success as he moves on within the LVMH family to Dom Pérignon. Caspar has already demonstrated his exceptional talent and leadership skills, and I have full confidence that the business will continue to thrive with him at the helm.”