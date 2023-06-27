Pernod Ricard UK announces distribution agreement with Sovereign Brands

Pernod Ricard UK has announced that, from 1 July, it will distribute the Sovereign Brands wine and spirits range which includes brands Luc Belaire, Bumbu Rum, McQueen & The Violet Fog and Villon.

The new development is part of a larger partnership between the two companies initiated in September 2021 and will see distribution transferred from Amber Beverage.

“We are excited to introduce Sovereign Brands' inspiring portfolio to our network and drive its growth across the UK,” said Ian Peart, commercial director at Pernod Ricard UK

“This move aligns with our unwavering commitment to offer consumers the highest quality and most diverse selection of products."

The agreement will also see the two companies collaborate on a marketing drive to create new activations for the brands withing the portfolio as well as new brand launches.

One such launch is The Deacon, a premium blended Scotch using whiskies from the Islay and Speyside regions due to launch in the UK this July. It’s the first brand to be jointly developed by Pernod Ricard and Sovereign Brands.

“I’m looking forward to this next step in our collaboration with Pernod Ricard, working with them on the sales, marketing and distribution of our brands in the UK, including our newest brand, The Deacon – an exceptional blended Scotch,” said Brett Berish, a founder and chief executive of Sovereign Brands.

“Pernod Ricard will undoubtedly elevate the distribution of our iconic portfolio.”