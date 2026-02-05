GlenWyvis gets £500k in funding amid dispute with landlord

Scotland’s first community-owned distillery, GlenWyvis, has secured half a million in funding to expand its whisky production and create new jobs.

The Highland-based producer is the first whisky venture to receive investment from Catalyst Fund, a social investment fund operated by Firstport to provide capital for “social businesses in Scotland that need investment to grow but are currently unable to secure other social investment”.

GlenWyvis is the world’s first whilly community-owned distillery with its roughly 3,800 members having equal say in the distillery’s governance.

The distillery was founded in 2013 by helicopter pilot John McKenzie on his Dingwall farm and granted GlenWyvis a 175 year lease for a rent of £1 per year on his farm.

In 2019, McKenzie parted ways with the distillery and the two parties have since been embroiled in legal disputes over planning permission and the operating of the facility.

Speaking on the investment, Jock Ramsay, chair at GlenWyvis, said: “We are delighted to have received support from such a notable investor who aligns very well with our raison d’être. This investment allows us to focus on continuing to produce excellent spirit whilst driving the distillery forward by expanding existing markets and seizing opportunities in new ones.

“Our small size and this injection give us the ability to improve and grow our market share at a time when the wider whisky industry is presently experiencing headwinds.”

Daisy Ford-Downes, head of group investment programmes at Firstport, said: “We are thrilled to support GlenWyvis. As a community-owned social enterprise, it offers a unique model for distilleries, rooted in local buy-in and positive community impact. GlenWyvis is a great example of Community Wealth Building in action.

“The flexibility of revenue-based finance will allow them to bring their ambitious plans to life, and we look forward to supporting their journey.”