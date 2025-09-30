Motel Mezcal enters Asia Pacific

“This is just the beginning — we’re excited to take the spirit of Oaxaca further across Asia Pacific and beyond, sharing our story and our mezcal with the world,” said Henry Gordon, co-founder and chief executive of Motel Mezcal.

Motel Mezcal has secured exclusive partnerships with Drinks 99 in China, Singapore, Hong Kong and Macau, EuroVintage in New Zealand, Spirit Syndicate in Malaysia, and Eureka Imports in Taiwan.

“Motel Mezcal is about preserving generations of Oaxacan tradition while presenting it in a way that resonates globally. Across Asia, consumers are increasingly curious, culturally engaged, and eager to explore authentic, premium spirits. We believe Motel Mezcal will connect with this new wave of adventurous drinkers who value both craft and story,” added Gordon.