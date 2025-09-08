Le Philtre vodka joins Spiribam

The move follows Spiribam’s acquisition of a majority stake in the owner of Le Philtre, Alcools de Luxe SAS, and will allow the brand to pursue international growth.

“Welcoming Le Philtre vodka into our portfolio is part of a broader strategic commitment to diversification. We are convinced that this distinctive, committed, and premium brand will find its rightful place within our ecosystem. We will mobilise our commercial strength, marketing expertise and international network to support its growth and visibility worldwide,” said Grégoire Gueden, chief executive of Spiribam.

To ensure continuity of the brand’s vision, Camille Sebbag-Barjon, managing director of Le Philtre will join Spiribam’s organisation and will continue to oversee the brand while ensuring internal strategic alignment.

The founders, Guillaume Rappeneau, Charles Beigbeder and Frédéric Beigbeder, will also remain involved, in a creative and strategic advisory role.