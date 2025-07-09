Familia Torres appoints new general manager

Vilafranca del Penedès-based wine group Familia Torres has announced the appointment of Fabrice Ducceschi as the company’s new general manager.

Ducceschi has previously led several companies in the food industry, including Albacora Alimentos, Adam Foods, and Nutrexpa.

“I am confident that Mr Fabrice Ducceschi, with his experience and global strategic vision, will help consolidate our business in this new phase and successfully address the challenges of the ever-evolving and transforming wine sector,” said Miguel A. Torres, who will remain as chairman of the board of directors at Familia Torres.

Ducceschi will assume the role from 1 September, with the current general management staying on for a transitional period until the end of the year.

“It is an honour to join this century-old winery of international prestige,” said Ducceschi.

“My aim is to work as a team with the directors and the board of directors to strengthen Familia Torres’ position both in Spain and internationally, ensuring sustainable growth aligned with the company’s values. This approach will enable us to consolidate our existing projects while also developing new initiatives.”