Iain McPherson named industry's most influential in Bar World 100 2025

Edinburgh’s Iain McPherson has been voted the most influential figure in the global bar industry, according to Drinks International’s Bar World 100 in association with Perrier.

McPherson takes up the baton from Monica Berg – the number one in the list for five of its seven editions – who came second in this year’s poll of global industry commentators.

The owner of bars Panda & Sons and Nauticus, McPherson has risen steadily up the 100-strong list in recent years, in recognition of his pioneering work around sub-zero cocktail-making techniques. He has also launched events such as The Edinburgh Bar Show and the Panda Highland Games.

Runner up Berg from Tayer + Elementary in London, has long been considered a leader in ethical, big-picture bartending, putting sustainability – of humans and resources – at the forefront of her approach.

New at three this year is Simone Caporale, based in Barcelona, who is the co-owner of a number of high-profile bars: former World’s Best Bar, Sips, Boadas and new Hong Kong spot Montana.

Jean Trinh of Alquimico in Cartagena, Colombia, is another who represents bartending’s more virtuous face – his venue helps to fund community projects, while also being one of The World’s 50 Best Bars.

Danil Nevsky completes the top five this year. The self-styled Indie Bartender offers plain-speaking and independently-minded commentary that resonates with many in the trade.

Also in the top ten is Alex Kratena – Berg’s partner at Tayer + Elementary – Bangalore’s

multi-hyphenate Priyanka Blah, Remy Savage - whose bars straddle the UK and France – Asian bar magnate Shingo Gokan and Anna Sebastian, who combines luxury hospitality consultancy with her non-profit Celebrate Her.

The list of 100 sees 21 changes from last year, with 10 new entries and 11 re-entries (those who have appeared in editions from 2019-2023).

Split down by primary role, 65 of the 100 are bartenders and bar owners, 16 consultants and educators, 11 media and eight represent brands.

London can be considered the most influential city in the bar world, contributing the most names to the list (13), while New York is second with 11.

Paris and Hong Kong are home to five members each, while the list features three bar industry figures from each of Buenos Aires and Tokyo.

Hamish Smith, editor of Bar World 100, said: “Influence is not an easy thing to measure, but we can certainly work out who wields it. ­That’s the mission behind Drinks International’s Bar World 100 – to get an idea of who in our great and globalised bar industry has most impact on us, who shapes behaviour, actions and path.

“Bar World 100 is a freezeframe of opinion this year, with voters – more than 100 industry commentators from 60 cities around the world – asked to consider those who are currently pushing the industry forward, setting trends and standards globally, inspiring the industry around them.

“The big news this year is that after five years at the top of Bar World 100, Monica Berg makes way for Iain McPherson. The gentleman that he is, no doubt he’ll give Monica the guard of honour she deserves. Though this is a ranking, it’s not a competition. It’s a celebration of people who are doing great things. Those who are making our industry better for everyone.”