Frank Schindler named new Prowein director

Frank Schindler will take over as director of Prowein from 15 October 2025 as part of the show's repositioning strategy.

Reporting directly to Michael Degen, executive director trade fairs, Schindler will be in charge of Prowein Düsseldorf, including Prospirits, as well as the six international ProWein shows in Asia and South America.

“We will take bold steps and be guided by the specific needs of the industry to successfully further develop ProWein Düsseldorf’s status as a leading trade fair,” said Schindler.

The 50-year-old has previously held managing director roles at Esterhazy winery and VINUM Weinhandel GmbH, headquartered in South Tyrol.

“In Frank [Schindler] we have an expert who is very well connected in the international wine and spirits world at the helm of ProWein Düsseldorf,” said Marius Berlemann, chief operating officer at Messe Düsseldorf.

“He embodies the energy and creative drive we need for the next phase of our No.1 trade fair. Right now, as we strategically realign and ambitiously develop the brand further, he is exactly the right person to translate this sense of new departures into concrete successes.”