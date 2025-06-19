WSET launches refreshed Level 3 Award in Spirits qualification

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) has launched an updated version of its Level 3 Award in Spirits qualification, in response to the growing demand for spirits education.

The update comes as the WSET marks a major milestone, as more than 100,000 students worldwide have now taken a WSET Spirits course since the qualification category launched in 2003.

Kyra Elton, brand ambassador at Heaven Hill, UK, said: “It almost feels a bit like cheating, having so much knowledge about how spirits are made. In my advocacy role, it’s like having a superpower - being able to answer difficult questions on spirits production with confidence. On top of the theory, when I started working as a distiller, the practicality of Level 3 tasting skills allowed me to trust my palate and communicate tasting in a technical way.”

The revised Level 3 Award in Spirits course also responds to the evolving needs of professionals working at a high-level across the global drinks industry, including brand ambassadors, bar managers, spirits educators, distillers and retail buyers.

Updates to the course include deeper production knowledge, refined tasting skills and greater accessibility, with clearer assessment preparation and more inclusive learning resources.

Rob McCaughey, head of business development – spirits at WSET, added: “I’ve seen first-hand how our qualifications can truly change people’s lives and careers. We really are the connective tissue of the industry, working with everybody, yet for nobody. That impartiality, alongside our globally respected Systematic Approach to Tasting, is fundamental to our success.”

Alongside theory refinements, the Systematic Approach to Tasting (SAT) has been simplified, with clearer language and a more structured way to evaluate spirit quality.

The newly revised course is being rolled out through WSET’s global network of course providers, with both in-person and online study options now available to book. The course is also available at WSET School London, its flagship teaching centre.