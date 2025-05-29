Diageo India and WSET introduce initiative for women

Diageo India has partnered with the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) to offer Level 1 Spirits training sessions for women bartenders and junior professionals across the country.

The initiative, launched with Diageo Bar Academy, aims to redefine inclusivity and professional growth in the Indian beverage industry.

Anchal Kaushal, vice president of customer marketing, Diageo India, said: "This collaboration reflects our long-standing commitment to inclusion, capability-building, and progress. With the WSET's world-class certification and the Diageo Bar Academy's legacy of training excellence, we're not just upskilling, we're opening doors to leadership, confidence, and opportunity. This is how we build a workforce that reflects the diversity and dynamism our industry needs."

In its inaugural phase, the programme will certify over 80 women, equipping them with globally recognised credentials in spirits.

The sessions are curated as part of Our Hive, Diageo India's platform to empower women in hospitality, and aim to elevate technical knowledge, as well as drive long-term career progression through mentorship, education, and inclusive community building.