Patrick Piana named president of SpiritsEurope

Patrick Piana, managing director Europe at Campari Group, has been appointed president of SpiritsEurope.

Piana succeeds Ian McLernon from Rémy Cointreau and will serve a two-year term, aiming to help shape and advance the industry's priorities both within the European Union and internationally.

“At a time of geopolitical tensions and economic volatility, my priority will be to drive forward our sector’s ambitious agenda: accelerating our sustainability efforts, defending and expanding market access, advancing consumer information through digital labelling, fostering innovation and further strengthening our long-standing commitment to responsible drinking,” said Piana.

“While also ensuring proper recognition of the sector’s wider contribution to culture, communities and convivial social interaction”.

Piana’s role will be to engage with EU policymakers to ensure a supportive regulatory framework that enables the spirits sector to continue creating jobs, generating growth and contributing to the vitality of communities across Europe.